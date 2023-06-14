Macon to hold first Juneteenth parade next week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb County is preparing for its first ever Juneteenth parade. Macon Black Culture is hosting the parade, and it will showcase black-owned businesses and community leaders. Vendors, music, and a soul food competition will also take place during the event.

The co-founder of Macon Black Culture, B Harris, says he hopes to put on a show for the youth.

“I think its important to the city of Macon to show that black people have a important role in making our city great, making our city push,” says Harris. “Its important to celebrate all history, not just one history, all history.”

The parade will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 19th.

It will start at the Tubman Museum. The route will go up Cherry Street, taking a left onto second street, then coming down Poplar Street and back to the Tubman.