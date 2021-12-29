Macon-Bibb leaders tear down 100th blighted structure
Macon-Bibb County's fight against blight, which started in April, has now reached 100 structures.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County’s fight against blight, which started in April, has now reached 100 structures.
The 100th blighted home was located on Atkins Drive. That’s in District 5.
District 5 commissioner and Mayor Pro-Tem Seth Clark said these demolitions mean a lot to the people who have to see the buildings every day.
“Each one of these houses has a family in it that is investing in their street, investing in their neighborhood, investing in their families inside the walls of that, and that is a hard thing to do when this is tied around their neck,” Clark said.
Less than a dozen of the 100 buildings have been commercial structures. Plans for the next demolition have not yet been discussed.