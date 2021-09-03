Macon-Bibb leaders speak about the cause of fewer homicides recently

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis believes it's due to community involvement.

Macon-Bibb see's one homicide in the month of August August

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reported only one homicide in August.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis believes the lack of violence is due to community involvement.

“I think people are aware that maybe there is another way to settle things without shooting at each other.”

Sheriff Davis says comparing August to the last couple of months, homicide numbers are significantly lower. He thinks help from the local government and community are helping violent crimes.

“We’re getting tips of things that may happen, where we can intervene and stop those individuals who may be destined to commit violent acts.” Sheriff Davis says the community involvement in the Macon Violence Prevention Forums is working.

We spoke with Macon-Bibb Mayor, Lester Miller, who says the feedback is helping bring the community together for a common goal.

“We’re holding everybody accountable, but we’re acting more responsibly and we’re giving people the opportunity to do better things.”

Mayor Miller hopes the community will continue to provide feedback, and help keep crime low.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, says seeing one homicide in the month of August, proves that working together can help keep homicide numbers low.

“Instead of pulling a gun, I think that they’re thinking a little bit more.”

The Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the everyone, if you see something, to say something.