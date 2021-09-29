Macon-Bibb leaders make violence prevention action plan

The action plan will be published to the public in the next few weeks.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Macon-Bibb community leaders stepped out of their normal routine and into a more hands-on, collaborative environment to brainstorme ideas for preventing violence.

After 14 Macon Violence Prevention meetings during the summer, Mayor Lester Miller is taking ideas the community discussed and using them to create an action plan.

“The community’s suggestions are going to be carried out, their words are going to be spoken,” Miller explained. “They’re going to know that it has not fallen on deaf ears and that we’re actually listening to them and that we are going to make this happen.”

Everyone from Bibb County Sheriff David Davis to June O’Neal with the Mentors Project of Macon-Bibb, attended the meeting to help present ideas. Sarah Schanck with the Crisis House says the more ideas, the better.

“That’s the difference with this initiative, it’s what can we do together,” Schnack stated. “What can we accomplish together, drawing on our individual ideas and expertise to move everything forward? That’s really exciting to be a part of.”

Conversations focused on how violence can be caused by a lack of community resources. Groups suggested transportation expansion, greater access to food, and easily accessible mental health services. Darius Maynard with the Community Foundation of Central Georgia, says all of these ideas can work together to help Macon become a safer place.

“Overall I would like to see a reduction in crime and violence here in Macon-Bibb County because this is a place that is genuinely for everybody. I was born and raised here and a lot of the people here are from here, so we just want to make sure everybody feels safe in their community and that they can be involved just as much as everybody else can,” Maynard said.

The goal of the action plan is to put funding toward programs and projects within the community to help lead people away from a life of crime.

Mayor Lester Miller says the action plan will be published to the public in the next few weeks on maconbibbforward.com.