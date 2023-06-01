Macon-Bibb leaders get update on Macon Mall courthouse, amphitheater project

Macon-Bibb County community leaders got a firsthand look at the progress of the new amphitheater and courthouse within Macon Mall, both of which are set to be completed by the start of 2024.

The nearly finished courthouse and the world’s largest indoor pickle ball facility inside the mall are set to open in July, according to crews working on the projects. The additions are expected to invigorate the Eisenhower Parkway area.

“Just know that this will be the destination,” Macon-Bibb County Manager Keith Moffett said. “Macon is the hub for this region, and now we have an amphitheater here. We have a mall where we have some government services there with our board of elections, planning and zoning, we have retail opportunities, and of course the recreational pickleball. Hey, we have it going on here in Macon.”

Since the last preview by Macon-Bibb commissioners earlier this month, the amphitheater now has seating and a stage area. Crews say the amphitheater project should be complete by the start of 2024.