Macon-Bibb honors organizations, volunteers for beautification efforts

The 48th annual recognition awards were presented to organizations and community members at Macon City Hall Thursday, celebrating their contributions to maintaining beautification and cleanliness in the community.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The 48th annual recognition awards were presented to organizations and community members at Macon City Hall Thursday, celebrating their contributions to maintaining beautification and cleanliness in the community.

The awards were approved by Mayor Lester Miller and supported by Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful.

A total of 23 awards were distributed during the event.

“It just means they really appreciate the work that you do,” Stanley Stewart, one of the award recipients, said. “They see the hard work that you put in, the volunteer hours that you put in to try to make things better. To have somebody recognize you in that regard means a lot to me.”

Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful leaders say the event serves as a way to express gratitude to the community for their ongoing commitment and contributions to maintaining a clean and beautiful environment.

Keywords: Macon Georgia recognition awards city hall Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful Mayor Lester Miller beautification community cleanliness volunteerism.