Macon-Bibb honors late Sergeant William Gay with pavilion dedication at Amerson River Park

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb County paid tribute to the late Sergeant William Gay on Friday. Gay, a 14-year veteran of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, died in October 2021 after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

The Bluff Pavilion at Amerson River Park was renamed the Sergeant William Gay Pavilion in his honor during a ceremony.

“He’s been missed since the almost two years he’s left us,” Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said. “Having this plaque dedication here today shows that no matter how long someone has been gone, that memory will always remain with us.”

The event, attended by Macon-Bibb leaders and law enforcement, was held at the newly renamed pavilion, located next to the Sheridan Overlook near the Ocmulgee River.

Sheriff Davis encourages residents to visit the park and remember the service and sacrifice of Sergeant Gay.