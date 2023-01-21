Macon-Bibb holds flag raising ceremony to celebrate partnership with Muscogee Creek Nation

“We didn’t want to leave,” Chief Hill said. “We were forced to leave, but for Macon, Georgia to reach out to invite us to come home, it says a lot.”

The partnership was cemented when Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller signed an ordinance that was unanimously passed by the county commission to permanently raise the Muscogee (Creek) flag over Macon City Hall.

The county held a ceremony Friday to raise the flag to symbolize the growing relationship between the Macon-Bibb County Government and the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.

“It is a gesture that we believe that healing and reconciliation is possible,” Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller said. “In order for us to fully understand this place that we call home, we need your (Muscogee Creeks) partnership.”

The Muscogee Creek Nation leaders say the partnership will lead to big accomplishments as their people and Macon push forward together.

“It’s just that one little step closer,” Second Chief of the Muscogee Creek Nation, Bill Beaver said. “Just to have Macon acknowledge our history and acknowledge who we are, it really gives you a great sense of pride.”

One of the next big steps on the horizon is the re-designation of the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park as the nation’s next national park and preserve, which is to be co-managed by the Muscogee Creek Nation and the Department of Interior.