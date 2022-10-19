Macon-Bibb Friends of the Library opens new book store

The new Friends of the Library book store on Forsyth Road is now open.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Those who enjoy reading don’t have to wait for the next Friends of the Library Book Sale.

President of the Friendss of the Library, Darlene Greer, says the organization wanted to give the community a chance to buy used books every day in addition to its annual book sale.

“We wanted to do more than once or twice a year, and a lot of people like that, they like coming into the sales and buying a bunch, but other people just need a book this week or next week and we want to fill that void,” she said. “We have worked and worked and worked, and just seeing people here is just wonderful.”

Board member Wendy Cassidy says this is a new adventure for the Friends of the Library.

“We’ve raised money for the libraries over that time period of 50 years, and we’ve raise over $2.5 million, but it’s been from our annual and semi-annual book sales, which we’re known for, but this gives us a whole different market of people that love to have books all year round, not just twice a year at the sale.”

All proceeds from the book store will be donated to the Middle Georgia Regional Library.

The Friends of the Library book store will be open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Wednesdays and Fridays from 2 to 6 p.m.