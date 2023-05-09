Macon-Bibb firefighters receive promotions

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb firefighters were promoted in a ceremony at the fire headquarters on Monday. Eight firefighters were promoted to lieutenant and seven became sergeants, surrounded by their family and friends.

The firefighters were individually pinned and then sworn in together in front of their loved ones. The new promotions are seen as vital to maintaining the safety of the community.

Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Shane Edwards said the promotions are “just a great thing for the firefighters” and “it does keep our community very safe.”

Lieutenants are responsible for making decisions during emergency calls and maintaining daily operations of the equipment. Meanwhile, sergeants are trained to drive the fire truck and other vehicles and supervise crew members.

Newly promoted Lieutenant Phillip Brown expressed his gratitude for being given the opportunity to serve in his new role.

“It’s a great opportunity to be able to do the job that we do,” he said. “To respond to emergency calls is huge, so for me to be able to make big decisions on those calls is an honor.”