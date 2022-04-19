Macon-Bibb Fire stations receiving funds to repair 2 stations

Two Macon-Bibb fire stations will soon get several improvements thanks to more than $300,000 from the county to help renovate the buildings.

Fire Station Improvements Macon-Bibb Fire Department

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two Macon-Bibb fire stations will soon get several improvements thanks to more than $300,000 from the county to help renovate the buildings.

District 7 Commissioner Bill Howell says the repairs were a long time coming.

“I feel that Macon-Bibb County has somewhat got a little behind on maintenance on all of our buildings, “Howell said. “Not just fire, not just police.”

Commissioner Howell says it only made sense to approve the fire department’s request for repairs.

Fire Chief Shane Edwards says Fire Station 7 needs a new roof.

“The rains that we’ve had, we’ve got water coming in through the ceilings,” Edwards said. “It’s getting into the light fixtures, our emergency alert systems, our radios, fire radios and emergency alert stopped working.”

Fire Station 12 is also in need of repairs after a car crashed into the side of the station in January.

“This station was built in 1972,” Edwards said. “We were already in need of upgrading some of these stations with some renovations.”

The money will also help the department buy new equipment.

“This is important for us as citizens,” Howell said. “It helps our insurance rates. It helps all that, but more importantly, it’s important for our employees. You wouldn’t want to live in a building that had a hole in the side of it and basically live there 24 hours a day.”

The funds also allow the fire department to create an assistant fire chief position.