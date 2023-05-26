Macon-Bibb Fire Department urges grilling safety this Memorial Day weekend

As the Memorial Day Weekend approaches, the Macon-Bibb Fire Department is emphasizing the importance of grilling safety to avoid potential property damages.

The fire department frequently responds to 911 calls related to fires started by grills during holiday celebrations, many of which result in damage to homes.

Sgt. Jeremy Webb with the Macon-Bibb Fire Department offers advice to locals planning to use their grills.

“If you’re gonna grill, make sure the grill is a safe distance from their home or structure, anything combustible, at least 10 feet away,” he said.

The fire department recommends residents keep cooking fuel away from all heat sources and maintain constant supervision over their grills.

If an uncontrollable fire starts, you should immediately call 911.