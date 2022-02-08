Macon-Bibb Fire Department unveils new fire engine

Macon-Bibb's new Fire engine

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb’s Fire Station 2 unveiled a new 2021 fire truck that will replace a 1996 model truck.

The new engine is custom made and comes with a newly designed grill.

The engine cost just under $700,000 and was paid for with the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.



Chief Shane Edwards says fire fighters are proud of the new truck.

“They take ownership of it,” he said. “They take pride in it. They’ve been working for quite a few days getting stuff ready, getting equipment mounted on trucks, getting it ready for today, and it’s just an honor for me to be standing here with our fire fighters and getting this apparatus ready to serve and protect this community here in Macon-Bibb County.”

The 1996 model truck will still service on a reserve status.