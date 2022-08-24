Macon-Bibb Fire Department starts annual contest aimed at fire prevention

The Macon-Bibb Fire Department is getting ready for "Fire Prevention Week" with an essay and poster contest.

The department says its goal is to get people excited about safety and writing.

The department says its goal is to get people excited about safety and writing.

The contest is open to K-5 students as well as 8th and 12th graders in Macon’s public and private schools.

Students in K-5 can submit a poster on fire prevention, and three winners will be selected. They can win up to $75.

8th graders will be submitting an essay on fire prevention, and three winners will be selected. The prize money for them is up to $150.

The department will be awarding 12 12th graders this year. Two of them will receive a $500 scholarship, while the remaining 10 will receive $110.

Fire Safety Instructor Jeremy Webb says the goal is to highlight the importance of having an escape plan.

“We definitely get hundreds of essays and posters throughout the whole Macon-Bibb County, and so it’s really a hard decision,” he said. “And this year, I’m sure that we’re going to see an increase now that we have an opportunity to give out more prizes.”

The deadline for the contest is September 3. Essays must be submitted through email at jwebb@maconbibb.us. Posters must be submitted in person at 1111 First St. in Macon.

All winners will be announced at the department’s opening ceremony in October.

For more information on rules, find the department on Facebook.