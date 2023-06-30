Macon-Bibb Fire Department shares fireworks safety reminders ahead of Fourth of July celebrations

As Middle Georgia residents prepare for Fourth of July festivities, the Macon-Bibb Fire Department is urging caution to prevent holiday celebrations from becoming emergencies.

Fire Chief Shane Edwards and Georgia State Fire Marshal Craig Landolt shared vital tips on fireworks safety on Thursday in an effort to reduce the number of injuries and fires.

“Don’t try to put out a fire yourself, or try to do something that will harm you or get you in harm’s way,” Edwards said. “Please don’t hesitate. That’s what we’re here for, and we want to make sure that you’re taken care of and our community is safe.”

The department responds to several 911 calls each year related to improper firework use. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, more than 10,000 people were treated in emergency rooms for fireworks-related injuries last year alone.

Fire Marshall Landolt offered some simple tips for those planning to light fireworks.

“You want to wear safety glasses, fabric that’s not synthetic, don’t re-light fireworks if they don’t work the first time, don’t alter them, but mainly follow simple basic principles to keep you and your family safe,” he said.

Officials also encouraged proper disposal of fireworks. Landolt recommends soaking used fireworks in water to prevent potential overnight fires.

The fire department says you should only purchase fireworks from reputable, licensed dealers.