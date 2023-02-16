Macon-Bibb Fire Department promotes 48 firefighters to rank of Sergeant

The Macon-Bibb Fire Department promoted 48 firefighters to the rank of Sergeant Wednesday.

Sgt. Chris Boling shared with us how much this means to him.

“There’s a lot of good people in the fire department that haven’t made this rank, so to promote to a rank like this with other good people, it just means a lot,” he said.

According to Chief Shane Edwards, the promotions were made with the aim of providing the county with well-trained professionals. The chief expressed hope that the new opportunities for the department would further enhance its services.