Macon-Bibb Fire Department promotes 10 firemen

10 firemen are taking on new roles of leadership after being promoted in a ceremony Thursday.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon-Bibb County Fire Department has a lot to celebrate.

Friends and family celebrated the promotion of 10 firemen at a ceremony Thursday.

Two firefighters were promoted to Captain, four moved up to Lieutenant and four more to Sergeant.

Interim Fire Chief Shane Edwards says the Macon-Bibb community can feel safe knowing the promoted firemen will do their best in their new positions.

“These candidates have a lot of school hours off duty, to where they’ve traveled to different places and obtained the education,” he said. “So they’ve been waiting for this for a long time.”

Edwards says he’s looking forward to seeing the firemen in their new roles.

The department says the group will provide strong new leadership to the team and the community.