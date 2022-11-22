Macon-Bibb Fire Department hosts ‘Turkey Frying Demo’ ahead of Thanksgiving

The Macon-Bibb County Fire Department says it sees an increase in cooking related injuries this time of year.

Macon-Bibb Fire Department holds Turkey Frying Demo Turkey Frying Demo

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon-Bibb County Fire Department says it sees an increase in cooking related injuries this time of year.

To help prevent them this year, the fire department held a turkey frying demo to show how dangerous it can be.

The dangers of burns come from not frying your turkey the safe way.

Firefighters say it’s important to thaw your turkey. You should make sure you are not near a structure when deep frying and keep a close eye on the turkey.

If the temperature gets too high, your pot could catch fire. Fire safety educator Jeremy Webb says it’s important to make sure no children are close by during this process.

“We see a lot of burns, a lot of burns with the cooking,” he said. “We see an increase in kitchen fires and things like that, being that people leave food unattended. I know this time of year, we’re going to do a lot of entertaining and things like that, but stay close to the kitchen.”

If you do find yourself in a situation where there is fire, you should call 911 immediately.