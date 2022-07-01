Macon-Bibb Fire Department gives safety tips for fireworks

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Macon-Bibb Fire Department is reminding people of safety measures you should be taking if you’re lighting your own fireworks this year.

If you’re buying fireworks you should read the warning labels before lighting them.

Also you should keep a five gallon bucket of water nearby to put fireworks in once they’re done going off,

If a firework fails to go off, you should wait at least 20 minutes before going near it, and then put it in your water bucket.

The Fire Department urges people to wear safety goggles and hand protection when operating fireworks.

“Do not hesitate to dial 911. If something happens with an injury, or fire, anything that occurs please go ahead as quickly as you can dial 911,” Fire Chief Shane Edwards said.

The Fire Department says the most important thing is to not drink alcohol while operating fireworks.

Chief Edwards says many times when they arrive on scene for a firework injury, alcohol was involved.