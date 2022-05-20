Macon-Bibb Fire Department breaks ground on new training facility

Macon-Bibb Firefighters break ground on new training facility training facility

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon-Bibb Fire Department broke ground on its newest training facility on Thursday.

The department held its last burn at the old facility before demolishing it earlier this month.

The old site was built 30 years ago and needed repairs throughout the years.

Fire Chief Shane Edwards says the new training facility will be better equipped to train firefighters for years to come.

The new facility will allow the department to no longer travel far to use other facilities.

“I want our chiefs from around the middle Georgia area, any fire department, to know that when we get this facility, our doors are open,” Fire Chief Edwards said. “Bring your firefighters here, train them. Let us make them the best of the best as well, because we’re all in this together. We’re one team.”

Construction will start next week. A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at the Tinker Drive site by the end of the year.