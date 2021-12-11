Macon-Bibb Fire adds 26 new firefighters

The graduating class will start their first shifts this weekend.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Macon-Bibb Fire Department added 26 new firefighters to the department on Friday.

The Summer 2021 recruit class had its graduation ceremony at the Central Georgia Technical College Auditorium.

Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller spoke to the graduates. Graduates received their pins and diplomas with family members by their side.

Interim Fire Chief Shane Edwards shared his feelings on the graduating class.

“It’s an honor to have a group of men and women who wanted to come work and serve the citizens here in Macon-Bibb county. To serve and protect and to give back to the community,” he said. “That’s what it’s about is serving and protecting everyone in Macon-Bibb county.”

According to Interim Chief Edwards, 26 recruits graduating is a higher number than usual. He says they’ve dealt with a deficit and are working to recruit as many people as possible to help with that.

