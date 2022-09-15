Macon-Bibb files for closure of M&M Grocery of Montpelier Avenue

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb County has asked Superior Court to close M&M Grocery on Montpelier Avenue permanently.

According to a release from Macon-Bibb County, Thursday, the county filed suit in Superior Court due to officials saying it’s a well-known center of frequent serious criminal activity, including violent offenses, homicides, and drug activity.

The decision to file the suit for closure came after a review of all of the incidents from previous years that were connected to the location. The release says since 2016, over 894 emergency 911 calls have been placed from the location, along with 75 cases going back to 2019 cited in the suit including homicides, car theft, stabbings, shootings, and the ongoing sale of drugs like heroin, crack cocaine, methamphetamines, xanax, ecstasy, and more.

Macon-Bibb has asked that the court closes M&M Grocery immediately, temporarily, and permanently in order to abate the public nuisance that has been maintained at the location.

Mayor Lester Miller had this to say about the closure:

“This list of cases we submitted is not a complete list of the incidents our deputies have responded to; they merely represent the most egregious of them from the past three years,” and “This neighborhood is plagued by what’s happening here, and we must do what we can within our power to protect people from such a high concentration of dangerous activity.”