Macon-Bibb EMA hosting emergency preparedness fair Saturday

The Macon-Bibb Emergency Management Agency is hosting an emergency preparedness fair this weekend.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb Emergency Management Agency is hosting an emergency preparedness fair this weekend.



The fair will offer personal safety and health items, Covid testing, first aid demonstrations and pet micro-chipping.

It will also offer a bit of fun with fire truck tours and firefighter gear races.

Macon-Bibb EMA Administrative Officer Moranda Guy says being prepared for an emergency is essential.

“When it’s time, there may be things that may not be available for them at the time when a disaster strikes, so for them to have these things to at least last for about three days such as your emergency kit, food, water and blankets, those utensils, things and stuff that can help them until they can receive help from our public safety personnel,” she said.



The event, happening at the Frank Johnson Recreation Center on Mercer University Drive, starts at 11 a.m. Saturday and goes until 3 p.m.

