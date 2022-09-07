Macon-Bibb EMA gives preparation tips in case of flooding

With heavy rain chances later this week, Macon-Bibb County Emergency Services says now is the time to prepare for a flooding emergency.

Just this past weekend, parts of Macon-Bibb County experienced high levels of flash flooding.

According to Macon-Bibb EMA Director Spencer Hawkins, flooding can happen if drains are blocked by debris or tree branches.

He says it’s important to have someone clear drains before a storm hits.

Flooding can also happen in areas with lots of concrete or asphalt.

“You want to stay safe,” Hawkins said. “If you do need to travel during severe weather, or bad weather in general, plan extra time so that if you do encounter some of those flood waters, you have enough time to drive around and find an alternate route.”

It’s also important to make sure you have insurance to cover flood damages.

Hawkins says if you have a basement, be sure to raise all items to avoid any damage to your items.

Macon-Bibb EMA is hosting its first Emergency Preparedness Fair on September 17.