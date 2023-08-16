Macon-Bibb EMA distributes nearly 1,000 weather radios in preparation for hurricane season

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb Emergency Management Agency wants county residents to be prepared for hurricane season.

Wednesday from 11a.m. to 2p.m. workers distributed weather radios at the Elaine H. Lucas senior center. They also gave away pillow shakers and strobe lights for the hard of hearing to stay safe too.

This was the second of six distribution events for people who signed up for the emergency pack from the EMA earlier in the summer. Only those who have registered and have received an email from the EMA can receive items at these events. This first wave of distribution includes nearly 1,000 weather radios and 100 pillow shaker and light combo packs.

Sophie Rosen with the EMA says its important that you have a weather radio in your home– even if you didn’t get ahold of one during the registration with emergency services earlier this year.

To learn more about emergency equipment and how to build a kit to stay ready for emergencies, visit https://www.maconbibb.us/ema/