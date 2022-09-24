Macon-Bibb donates 250 acres to Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park

According to the park service, it's the most sacred site to the Muskogee Creek Tribe, and was the last place the tribe inhabited before they were moved to present day Oklahoma.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– Macon-Bibb County announced this week, it donated several land parcels to the Ocmulgee Mounds Historic National Park.

The park service says the land will help tell the story of the Muskogee people in Macon.

“It helps us tell a complete story of our American History,” says Superintendent of Ocmulgee Mounds Historic Park, Carla Beasley. “The triumphs and tribulations of the people who had to go through this really difficult time is part of our American History and it makes us be able to tell a whole story.”

The Ocmulgee Mounds National Parks is in the planning stages of making the property accessible to the public.