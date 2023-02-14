Macon-Bibb County plans to add multi-sensor dome cameras in downtown and at Carolyn Crayton Park

Macon-Bibb County has plans to install new multi-sensor dome cameras in Carolyn Crayton Park and in several parts of downtown Macon.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County has plans to install three multi-sensor dome cameras in Carolyn Crayton Park and in downtown Macon.

The county will use $700,000 acquired through school zone camera ticket proceeds to pay for the cameras.

Mayor Lester Miller says he hopes the cameras will help prevent and reduce crime.

“Just this last year, we’ve had almost 800,000 people in downtown Macon for the Christmas lights, the Cherry Blossom (festival) brings several hundred thousand people, Carolyn Clayton park and other areas, so it’s important for us to maintain that sense of safety but also to be able to respond in case there is an incident in a way,” he said. “One example we gave, if there’s a child that’s lost, we can get a picture of that child and we can locate that child and where they went to in large areas.”

However, Commissioner Al Tillman expressed opposition to the installation of the new cameras, saying they will impede people’s privacy.

“On an average, everybody’s not showing up to commit a crime, so what are we looking at, what are we paying attention to?” he asked. “So, if you’re gonna put them in high crime areas, I can understand that, but just putting them in places where people are just going to walk or congregate or go on a daily stroll, that’s not always a good thing, in my opinion.”