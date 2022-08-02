Macon-Bibb County planning to memorialize, scatter unclaimed cremains

MACON, Gerogia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County is working to scatter the ashes of 166 people who have been cremated and whose remains have gone unclaimed.

The Macon-Bibb County Commission says the county has been collecting unclaimed cremations of residents since the 1980s.

After working with the county’s legal department and Parks and Beautification Department, the county is now able to scatter those ashes in a newly dedicated garden at Rose Hill Cemetery.

Macon-Bibb Commission Clerk Janise Ross says she glad the cremains will be able to get the respect they deserve.

“It’s a feeling of relief,” Ross said. “People shouldn’t be left in a basement of a building, so we would like for them to be taken care of.”

Macon-Bibb County plans to have a ceremony in September to memorialize and scatter the ashes in the garden. Director of Parks and Beautification Michael Glisson says the garden will be a place where all residents can come and pay respects to their loved ones.

“This is our attempt to give some dignity for those folks,” Glisson said .”To have a place to scatter those unclaimed ashes, and we wanted to have a respectful and nice place to do that.”

The county is asking family members of the 166 cremains to come forward and claim their loved ones through superior court before the ashes are scattered.

Families who wish to claim ashes will need to do so by September 19. If you have any questions, call county attorney Michael McNeil at (478) 751-7651.