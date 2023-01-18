Macon-Bibb County opens new fire department training facility

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –It was an exciting day for the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department as they opened a brand new fire training facility.

This day has been a long time coming, as Mayor Lester Miller says there hasn’t been an upgrade since the 1980s. Mayor Miller expressed his gratitude for those who came before to help lay the groundwork for this development and the current Macon-Bibb Fire Department.

“We stand on the shoulders of all of those men and women who came before and I know we recognize a lot of people but I want to personally thank our retired folks not only that are here today but those who have gone on and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice and they will never be forgotten.” Miller expressed.

For members of the fire department, it was an exciting moment as the “ribbon” (which was actually just a fire hose) was uncoupled. But for Training Chief Ronald Smith, it was a moment to be thankful and to reflect on how the county got to this point.

“This building is far more important than we could possibly explain in this short ceremony. There are so many people who put their hard work and dedication and their lives to make it what it is today.” Smith remarked.

The impact this will have on trainees is significant because the Macon-Bibb Fire Department has been training in facilities outside of the county since their old building was demolished in 2022.

For recruit Brandon Jones, this is a chance for him and his fellow teammates to prove themselves and learn something new.

“Being a part of something so big at such a young age, it’s an honor really and it’s a privilege. I know me and the rest of these seventeen men and women, we won’t let you down with the training that these great officers are giving us.” Jones exclaimed.

Though the opening ceremony was short, the impact this new facility will have on Macon-Bibb County will be felt for years to come.

The facility will have it’s first burn and training session Thursday January 19th in the afternoon.