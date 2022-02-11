Macon-Bibb County moving forward with amphitheater plans

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb County is moving forward with its construction of an amphitheater next to Macon Mall.

County leaders approved working with TVS, Piedmont Construction Group, Stage Front, and HGOR for the design and build.

Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller says the new amphitheater will help attract visitors to the county.

Renderings of the property show the new venue will accommodate around 10,000 people.

“You’ll also have some VIP seating and boxed suites,” Miller said. “Something that people have been asking for, for a while, that’s going to stand out. I don’t think any amphitheater in Georgia has that, so it’s going to be one of a kind. It’s going to be complimented by restaurants on the outside, several concessions as well.”

Mayor Miller says the design is not finalized yet. The county will ask for community feedback before that happens.

You will see construction begin in the next couple of weeks.