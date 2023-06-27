Macon-Bibb County meetings get broadcasting upgrade

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County is getting a media upgrade when it comes to broadcasting meetings and special presentations from the Macon-Bibb County Government Center in downtown Macon.

The Office of Communications says an upgrade will offer clearer broadcasting quality for Macon-Bibb Commission and other local government meetings. The upgrade includes replacing a system and cameras that are 10 to 15 years old.

Under the new system, the media team will be able to create better graphics that provide on-screen information for the viewer. The team will have additional cameras to give more angles during meetings and presentations. Plus, camera operators can automate specific angles and make quicker transitions.

The media upgrade adds more connections for presentations. Presentations will be able to stream and broadcast to more places like Facebook and YouTube. The ability to use web conferencing (like Teams or Zoom) will allows for remote presentations before the Board of Commissioners.

Under the new system, A copy of meeting videos will now automatically save to the Clerk’s Office and help provide meeting minutes quicker.