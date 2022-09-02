Macon-Bibb County looking to add more safety measures to Lake Tobesofkee

Macon-Bibb County wants to regulate the types of boats and their speed while on the lake.

More safety measures could be added to Lake Tobesofkee Lake Tobesofkee

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Although Summer is coming to an end, Macon-Bibb County leaders are continuing to push for more safety at Lake Tobesofkee.

According to Mayor Lester Miller, Macon-Bibb County is looking to regulate the types of boats and their speed on the lake. To do so, the county commissioners are enlisting the help of the Department of Natural Resources. Several of the safety measure the county wants to implement must go through the state.

Right now Lake Tobesofkee has signage around the lake to alert the community on the rules. The county has also increased patrols out on the lake. Parents with small children must accompany a child into the water. But the biggest issue according to Mayor Miller, is educating the community on the safety measures.

“A lot of people don’t know they’re required to wear a life vest on a boat if they’re under a certain age.”

Mayor Miller also says there’s a boating safety course the public must take before getting on the waters. For now county leaders want to make sure you’re aware of the safety measures in place.

County leaders are waiting to hear back from DNR to move forward with additional measures.