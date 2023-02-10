Macon-Bibb County, Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful join forces for 5th community cleanup on March 4

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County and Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful are once again joining forces to hold their fifth community-wide cleanup event.

Details of the upcoming event were announced Friday.

Mayor Lester Miller expressed his excitement about the upcoming cleanup day and said he hopes it will inspire others to join in the effort.

The mayor’s Clean Streets Matter Initiative has been instrumental in promoting the importance of keeping the community clean and safe.

“By rallying the troops, and bringing all neighbors together, it gives us an opportunity to stand on the united front and address and tackle the issue of litter in our community,” Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful Executive Director Asha Ellen said.

The fifth community-wide cleanup event is scheduled to take place on March 4, and volunteers are encouraged to participate. For more information on how to get involved, visit keepmaconbibbbeautiful.org.