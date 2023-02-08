Macon-Bibb County invests nearly $2 million in public safety incentives

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County is showing its appreciation for its public safety employees with a nearly $2 million investment in annual incentives.

The payments, ranging from $2,500 to $5,500, will be given to more than 400 firefighters, law enforcement and other public safety employees with more than 10 years of experience with the county.

Lieutenant Johnathan Godfrey of the Macon-Bibb Fire Department expressed his gratitude for the recognition of the hard work of public safety employees.

“It is nice to have some appreciation shown from the higher ups in the local government,” he said.

Sergeant Michael Land, a Park Ranger at Claystone Park, hopes the incentive payments will encourage more people to be part of Macon-Bibb County’s public safety workforce.

“Because we need all the help that we can get, and to me, there’s no better way to help your community than to come out help make sure the streets are safe,” he said.

The annual incentives were approved by Mayor Lester Miller and the Commission in August 2021 and will be added to the first full pay period each January.