Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority celebrates 60 years with big announcement

This year alone, the Industrial Authority used its pilot program to recruit more than $652-million in private investment.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)–To celebrate 60 years, the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority announced some big investments back to the community.

It also presented more than $3 million to the Bibb County Board of Education and Macon-Bibb Commissioners.

“There’s a lot of opportunities in Macon-Bibb. So as we look out and talk about our better year, we couldn’t have done without a good team and a good product to sale. Macon-Bibb County has definitely got one good product to sales,” said Robby Fountain, Chairman of the MBICA Board of Directors.

The Industrial Authority says the investment has brought in 660 new jobs and retained 525 this year.