Macon-Bibb County hosts job fair in effort to hire local employees

Macon-Bibb County Government is searching for new employees and is opening the doors to the local community.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County Government is searching for new employees and is opening the doors to the local community.

The county hosted a job fair Thursday for more than 40 positions in the hopes of drawing locals who are interested in government work. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Macon-Bibb Fire Department, Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation Department and other government groups were hoping to spark intrigue in potential candidates.

Talent Acquisition Manager for Macon-Bibb County Jenika Taylor spoke about why it’s important to reach out to the community first.

“We saw a need to fill the positions, and why not fill a need with local employees,” she asked. “For the love of your community, have individuals come out and work for your local government because you take pride in your community that you live in.”

Taylor also mentioned open positions offer full benefits, including medical insurance and retirement.

If you missed the job fair, click here for a list of open positions.