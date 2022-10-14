Macon-Bibb County hosts Employee Wellness Day

Most county offices closed at 11:30 Friday morning for the county's Employee Wellness and Mental Health Awareness Day.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County is putting its employees’ health first.

The event, held at Carolyn Crayton Park, had activities including yoga, a 3K race, games and giveaways. The county’s HR Wellness Coordinator, Shannon Dobbs, says it’s part of a wellness initiative the county is starting for county employees.

“We’re trying to reduce absenteeism among our workforce,” she said. “A lot of people call in sick for minor things. We want to try to mitigate that through educating them on being more healthy and more aware.”

The county is hoping to start a points program next July through which county employees can earn points toward a health insurance discount.