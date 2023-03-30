Macon Water Authority discusses flooding issues following weekend storms

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County residents were hit hard by heavy rainfall over the weekend, causing major flooding in many homes and businesses. The Macon Water Authority (MWA) has been working tirelessly to control flooding issues in the aftermath of the storm.

Marvin Land, Director of Stormwater Management for the MWA, explained the heavy rainfall overwhelmed creek banks, which led to the flooding in east and north Macon.

“Capacity was the biggest issue we were having,” Land said. “The system was taking all that it could take. It was just a lot of rain in a short span of time.”

Despite the challenges, Land stressed MWA was doing its best during the storms.

“We were going out on location, making sure the system was open and there wasn’t any debris stopping it up causing the flooding,” he said. “And we’re going to continue like we do on a daily basis of cleaning the system.”

The goal now is to assess stormwater pipelines to ensure a clear flow.

“We keep a list of everywhere we have to respond to, so we can go back once the water recedes and make sure everything is fine with the system and nothing is stopped up,” Land said.

Flood waters are now receding, and MWA is continuing to work to ensure the community’s safety and well-being.