Macon-Bibb County Fire Department celebrates the promotion of 36 Firefighters

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Macon-Bibb Fire Department celebrated 36 Firefighters who were promoted to Lieutenants.

The department says it’s one of the largest promotions the station has ever had.

Family and friends gathered to celebrate and take photos with their loved ones. They also go to place pins on their significant other.

Fire Chief Shane Edwards says the promotions come after the addition of a new shift.

“These lieutenants have to make critical stressful, split second decisions when that bell hits. And having employees know we have the right people in the right place and be able to serve and protect our communities is what we’re here for,” said Chief Edwards.

Chief Edwards says the promotion Friday morning is the first of many set to happen in the near future.