Macon-Bibb County fights hunger with $500k in grants

Each organization is permitted to use their grants for food, supplies, equipment and transportation costs for delivering food.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Macon-Bibb Committee of the Whole approved the distribution of $500,000 to 17 food distributors across the county.

The funding comes from the American Rescue Funds Act.

The Melanated Community Stimulation Project is one the organizations to receive a grant.

Founder of the project, Jerrod Echols, says having the support of Macon-Bibb County not only helps the people, but other non-profits as well.

“The city government is looking to assist you and understands the issues you have, actually increases the morale of the residency here… Also encourages other non profits like myself to get out here and know we have more support,” said Echols.

The bill will seek final approval by the commissioners on March 15.