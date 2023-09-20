Macon-Bibb County EMA to host preparedness event

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency wants the community to be prepared during hurricane season.

The organization will host it 2nd Annual Emergency Preparedness Fair this weekend, to give people the most effective and quickest resources to prepare for an emergency.

They’re giving away 1,000 weather radios and 100 pillow shaker and strobe light combo packs, to help alert residents of an incoming emergencies and severe weather.

“People don’t understand sometimes how important it is to have those little things when they get displaced from their homes,” said Special Projects Officer, Sophie Rosen. “So we’re doing everything we can to make sure people have the right resources and the right information.”

The event is Saturday at the Elaine Lucas Senior Center from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.