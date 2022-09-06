Macon-Bibb Design Review Board approves design for new Otis Redding Arts Center

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb Design Review Board approves design plans for the new Otis Redding Arts Center in downtown Macon.

The board’s decision on Tuesday comes after the board raised concerns that the first design clashed with Macon’s historic downtown setting.

The foundation says it made small changes to the original design.

The Otis Redding Foundation says the two-story arts building will be located at the corner of Cherry Street and Cotton Avenue.

It will include practice rooms and studio spaces, and there will also be an outdoor amphitheater to host small performances.

“I think it’s a beautiful building,” Director of Special Projects for the Otis Redding Foundation Justin Andrews said. “It’s something amazing that we can have on the corner of Cotton and Cherry to compliment everything else that’s been built there and the renovation of the auditorium and everything. I mean, it would be a no-brainer not to.”

Andrews says now that the design is approved, construction will start later this year. A groundbreaking is already scheduled for Friday, which is the 81th birthday of the late Otis Redding.