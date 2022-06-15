Macon-Bibb County demolishes old Greyhound bus station

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- As part of its continued effort to remove blighted buildings, Macon-Bibb Public Works Department and the Urban Development Authority demolished another building.

This time the county tore down the old Greyhound bus station on Spring Street.

Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller, said the bus station was picked because of its location near the interstate, and the city wanted to make the space available for potential businesses.

“If we’re going to instill economic development in our community, we got to make sure when people get off the interstate that it is a nice pleasant experience for them and this old Greyhound bus station has served its time,” said Mayor Miller.

The Mayor also mentioned plans were already being developed for the empty space, but nothing could be announced until the lot undergoes further cleaning and clearing.