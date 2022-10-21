Macon-Bibb County demolishes 300th blighted structure

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Macon-Bibb County demolished the 300th structure Friday morning in the fight against blight.

Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller says the demolition of the house on Antioch Road, will make way for a new park next to the property.

The county just reached the milestone of 200 demolitions in July. Mayor Miller says they’ve managed to streamline the process of fighting blight.

“We’ve got a lot in the well now, so we knew once we went through the process doing all the grunt work behind the scenes that once we started this process it would become more efficient, less expensive, and we’d be able to do it with better speed. So we’re excited about that,” Mayor Miller said. “We’re looking forward in the very near future to start rebuilding in these areas. That’s going to be the next phase. But we still have several 100 houses that we expect to come down in the next short while.”

Mayor Miller says the county expects to demolish 100 more blighted structures by the end of the year.