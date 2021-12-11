Macon-Bibb County dedicates community center to Delores A. Brooks

Brooks was the first African American woman to sit on Macon City Council

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Delores A. Brooks’ name will live on with Macon-Bibb County dedicating Macon’s east side community center to her.

Brooks was the first African American woman to sit on Macon City Council. She mentored many incoming council members during the 20 years, including District 3 Commissioner Elaine Lucas.

“She was a role model. I could watch her and learn an awful lot,” she said.

Brooks’ daughter, Pamela Montgomery, says her mother paved the way for many other local politicians. She shares why the dedication is special to her.

“It just reminds me of how willing she was to give to her community,” Montgomery said. “And how she loved supporting the citizens of Macon Georgia.”

Commissioner Lucas says Brooks had vision and was assertive in her beliefs. Brooks championed the community center that honors her name. Lucas says the more than 80 acres of land the center sits on, gives the county the ability to expand.

“We now have this recreation facility and with it being upgraded, we now have the opportunity to serve more citizens, and bring special programs to the east side of town,” she said.

Montgomery says she plans to give back to the community, and spend time at the center in honor of her mother.

“Delores gave so much of here time, she’d leave home at seven and wouldn’t return until ten o’clock at night. But she gave her best and I’m so proud of her today,” Montgomery said.

December 10 would have been Brooks’ 86th birthday. To see what services the center offers and watch the dedication ceremony, you can click here.