Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections seeing steady turnout during early voting

The office began its early voting Saturday. Elections officials say more than 1,500 people had voted early as of Monday.

Early Voting kicks off for the Runoff Election Early Voting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Early voting for the runoff election is underway in Georgia.

The Board of Elections Office in Macon-Bibb County is seeing about a 30-minute waiting period.

The office began its early voting Saturday. Elections officials say more than 1,500 people had voted early as of Monday.

There are only two locations open to early vote this week: The Board of Elections Office on Pio Nono Avenue and the Theron Ussery Community Center in north Macon. Those locations are open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“When you vote early, it’s like voting absentee. It’s called absentee in person,” Board Chairman Mike Kaplan said. “Instead of being able to scan your driver’s license and turn that poll pad around, now we have to actually type your name into the system, print off a piece of paper, you have to sign it and return it back to us.”

The Board of Elections Office asks for you patience when heading to the polls. It also says the Elaine Lucas Center was unavailable for early voting, but all polling locations will be open for election day on December 6.