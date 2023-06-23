Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections new Elections Supervisor says changes are coming to make voting easier

Big changes are coming to the Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections that will make the voting process easier.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Big changes are coming to the Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections that will make the voting process easier.

If you’ve ever stood in line for early voting, you know that wait times can be long and weather conditions can be unpleasant.

Due to changes coming to the Macon-Bibb Board of Elections, voters won’t have to worry about the long lines anymore.

Thomas Gillon was recently appointed as the Board’s new Elections Supervisor, and he brings more than 10 years of experience to the role.

“I started as a poll worker many, many years ago, and then a vacancy was here at the office in 2013, so I applied and was hired as the elections officer,” he said.

As an Elections Officer, Gillon was responsible for recruiting and training poll workers. In 2022, he stepped in as Interim Supervisor until he was permanently appointed by the County Commission.

Gillon’s job is to oversee all elections in Macon-Bibb County and to ensure each polling place has enough workers to keep the lines moving quickly.

“We’ll have probably, maybe four elections next year,” he said. “I just want to make sure that all those go without incident, and I want to make sure that we get as many people out to vote as possible.”

The Board of Elections office is in the process of moving from its former location at the Westgate Mall on Pio Nono Avenue to its new location at the Macon Mall on Eisenhower Parkway.

Gillon says the new location will make early voting easier by providing voters with a larger, covered space to wait in line. The new polling place will also feature new procedures and equipment to make the voting process faster.

Gillon says it’s important for everyone to participate in the voting process. He encourages anyone who is available to become a poll worker.

“Voting itself is your basic civic duty,” he said. “If you want to have a say in how the government functions, then voting is how you elect the people who make that happen.”

The Board of Elections’ transition to the Macon Mall will be completed in the coming weeks.

If you’re interested in becoming a poll worker, you can apply in person at the office or on the Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections website.