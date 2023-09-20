Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections helps residents register to vote

The Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections is helping residents register to vote and check their registration status in recognition of National Voter Registration Day.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections is helping residents register to vote and check their registration status in recognition of National Voter Registration Day.

Tandreeka Jordan, the Chief Deputy Registrar for the Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections, says the goal of National Voter Registration day is to get U.S. citizens engaged in the voting process.

“It’s a civic duty. Your vote is your voice,” Jordan said. “You’re able to change your surroundings within your community as well as the world using your vote.”

Earlier this year, nearly 200,000 voters were marked as inactive on Georgia’s voter rolls. That’s why Jordan says it’s important for voters to stay up to date on their registration status.

“I’ve seen a lot of people come in and think that they’re not registered, but they are,” she said.

Jordan says the Board of Elections also hosted election drives at local high schools leading up to National Voter Registration Day. She says Georgia teens can pre-register to vote at age 17.5 and will be eligible to vote if they turn 18 30 days before an election.

“It’s important as they’re the new generation – the next generation- for them to be educated as well as having the knowledge of voting,” Jordan said.

Any U.S. citizen can register to vote as long as they have a state-issued ID or driver’s license and know the last four digits of their social security number. Jordan says she hopes more people will register to vote this year so they can vote in the 2024 Presidential election.

If you are a resident of Macon-Bibb County, you can register to vote at the Board of Elections, located at 3661 Eisenhower Parkway, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

You can also register to vote, check your registration status, find your polling place or request an absentee ballot for upcoming elections online through the Georgia Secretary of State’s website.