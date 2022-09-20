Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections encourages voter registration

The deadline to register to vote for the upcoming election in November is October 11.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The third Tuesday of September is known as ‘National Voter Registration Day’, and the Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections is pushing for your vote.

According to Mike Kaplan, Chairman for the Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections, there has been an increase in voter registration this year.

You can register in person at the Board of Elections or you can register online here. He says it only takes about 10 minutes to complete.

“When we have a 12 percent turnout for our local elections, voting is equally as important as registering,” said Kaplan. “Now I do believe in this stat elections our turnout should be in the 70’s which is a really great turnout.”

The Board of Elections is located at 2525 Pio Nono Avenue, and is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Early voting kicks off on October 17.