Macon-Bibb County announces recent community cleanup totals

Mayor Lester Miller announced 500 people worked across 42 areas of the county.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller announced 500 people worked across 42 areas of the county during the July 24 cleanup.

Volunteers picked up more than 67,000 pounds of trash. Mayor Miller says it’s exciting to see so many people join in the effort.

“It just shows that we’re moving in the right direction,” Mayor Miller said. “People are excited about it, the momentum continues, and we’re going to continue doing everything we can to make sure every piece of trash in Macon-Bibb County gets picked up off the street.”

Mayor Miller says they have caught about 10 people on camera dumping trash and plan to prosecute them to the full extent of the law.

“Up to a $1,000 fine, up to 12 months in jail, probation, and hopefully picking up a lot of trash as part of their community service,” Mayor Miller said. “What we’re letting people know is we’re not turning a blind eye to this. We’ve got cameras out there that are watching you. If you dump trash eventually you will get caught.”

Brenda and Curtis Tharpe are part of the Berkshire Drive Neighborhood Watch. Brenda says their neighborhood does cleanups once a month, and urges people to join in to help keep the community clean.

“If you see paper in front of your door be willing to pick it up because that’s where you live,” said Tharpe. “You want to keep your neighborhood clean, you want to keep your community clean.”

Mayor Miller says they even saw groups picking up trash who weren’t signed up for the cleanup. Between the two cleanups the county hosted, more than 176,000 pounds of trash have been picked up. He say the amount of momentum they have from the cleanups, shows they can continue their efforts.

“This makes us all better, economic development, hope and opportunity for children, education,” Mayor Miller said. “We’re going to lift up our community and we’re doing it one street at a time.”

Mayor Miller says they plan to do community cleanups quarterly. They have not announced a date for the next one yet.